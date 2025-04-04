Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4(ANI): Yuva Yoddhas registered a comfortable 15-point victory against Warriorz KC in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 semifinal to set up a final clash against Jaipur Pink Cubs.

The Jaipur Pink Cubs and Yuva Yoddhas have faced each other three times in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, with the Pink Panthers winning all three matches against the Yoddhas. The two teams met once in the Pool Stage, where the Jaipur-based club achieved a narrow 36-33 victory, led by Anil's 12 points.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Misses LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Ex-Mumbai Indians Captain Ruled Out After Sustaining Knee Injury in Net Session; Raj Angad Bawa Makes MI Debut.

The Jaipur Pink Cubs finished at the top of Pool A with 80 points, while the Yoddhas secured the top position in Pool B with 65 points. Both teams qualified for the head-to-head round and were set to compete in a best-of-three match series.

The Pink Cubs won the first match in the head-to-head round, decisively defeating the Yoddhas 44-29. Anil was the standout performer once again with 15 raid points. In the second match, Jaipur Pink Cubs overcame Yuva Yoddhas 33-26, thanks to Anil's 11 raid points. They established a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head round and qualified directly for the final.

Also Read | Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Find Reason Behind Mumbai Indians' Opener Unavailability.

After missing out on a spot in the final, the Yoddhas made it to the playoff round. They triumphed over Yuva Mumba 38-27 in Eliminator 1 to set up the semi-final clash against the winner of Eliminator 2, Warriorz K.C., who defeated Sonipat Spartans in a thrilling contest.

Speaking of the semi-final match, Yuva Yoddhas defeated Warriorz KC 39-21. They got off to a flying start, scoring six consecutive points to take a 6-0 lead. The Yoddhas inflicted an all-out on Warriorz K.C., increasing their lead by eight points. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise executed another All Out on their opponents, extending their lead to 15 points. They went into the half-time break with a score of 22-9 in their favour.

Yuva Yoddhas earned 17 points in the second half, while the Bengal-based club managed only 12 points. Warriorz K.C. had a poor outing and were significantly behind from the start of the game. Shivam Singh was the Best Raider with 10 points, while Ravi was the Best Defender with seven tackle points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)