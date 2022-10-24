Hobart, Oct 24 (PTI) Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match here on Monday.

Rain had delayed the start of the day's second game between the African neighbours.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I Don’t Think Anyone Could’ve Played Those 2 Sixes Except Virat Kohli’, Says Hardik Pandya.

Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis that could come into the picture.

Also Read | Australia vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AUS vs SL Cricket Match in Perth.

SA have got four pacers and one spinner for the game.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)