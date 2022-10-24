Australia and Sri Lanka meet in a Group 1 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Tuesday, October 24. The match would be played at the Perth Stadium and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have had contrasting starts to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. While Sri Lanka romped home to a convincing nine-wicket win over Ireland, champions and hosts Australia succumbed to a heavy defeat to New Zealand in their opening clash. With Australia seeking their first points and Sri Lanka aiming to continue that momentum, this clash is set to be no less than a thrilling one. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Both of Australia's bowling and batting departments were far from their best in the first match against New Zealand. The Kiwis plundered 200 runs in 20 overs with Finn Allen and Devon Conway playing stellar knocks. In response, the Aussie batters never looked in control as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 28 runs. Sri Lanka on the other hand, rode on a clinical bowling performance before their batters came out all guns blazing to chase down a 128-run total in 15 overs. However, Australia would prove to be a tougher challenge for them with the current champions aiming to be nothing short of their best.

AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports are the official broadcaster of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide live streaming on online platform.

AUS vs SL Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced other for a total of 25 T20Is so far. Out of these 25, Australia have won 15 matches while 10 have gone Sri Lanka's way. The head-to-head record is shifted in favour of Australia. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

Key Players Tim David (AUS) Mitchell Starc (AUS) Kusal Mendis (SL) Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dashun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theeksana, Lahiru Kumara.

