StanC Extends Medical, Relocation Benefits to LGBT Partners of Staffers

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) British lender Standard Chartered Bank on Thursday said LGBT partners of its employees will now be able to avail medical cover and relocation benefits available to the rest of its workforce.

The bank, which has the largest network among any foreign lender in India, extended the medical cover and domestic relocation benefits to the 'LGBT+' (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) partners of its employees, a statement said.

"Equity in employee benefits is one of the critical initiatives in ensuring that these workplace standards are met. Treating all colleagues, regardless of their sexual orientation, with dignity and respect is the right thing to do," the bank's Head of Human Resources Sachin Gupte said.

Employees will now be able to declare an LGBT+ partner as an eligible beneficiary under the medical reimbursement policy and the declared partner will also get covered under the domestic relocation policy, it said.

Over the past year, the bank has launched an Employee Resource Group (ERG) for LGBT+ and allies called GLAD (Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Allies and Advocates) to ensure that it becomes an equal and inclusive work place, it said.

After GLAD launch, it had organised multiple sensitisation sessions for employees with the help of activists and NGOs and made available toolkits for employees to raise their awareness on LGBT+ issues so that every employee feels welcome at the workplace.

It had also participated in the first LGBT+ job fair in Mumbai held last year and also the Mumbai Pride congregation this year, it said.

