Cape Canaveral, January 16: One of NASA's two stuck astronauts got a much welcomed change of scenery Thursday, stepping out on her first spacewalk since arriving at the International Space Station more than seven months ago. Indian-origin Sunita Williams, the station's commander, had to tackle some overdue outdoor repair work alongside NASA's Nick Hague. Plans called for Williams to float back out next week with Butch Wilmore. Sunita Williams Health Declining at ISS? Stuck in Space, India-Origin Astronaut Looks Much Thinner Than Usual in Photos; NASA Addresses Health Concerns.

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule last June on what should have been a weeklong test flight. But Starliner trouble dragged out their return, and NASA ordered the capsule to come back empty. Then SpaceX delayed the launch of their replacements, meaning the two won't be home until late March or early April — ten months after launching. Sunita Williams Spacewalk: NASA Astronaut, Stuck in Space, To Perform Her First Spacewalk in 12 Years, Mission To Last Over 6 Hours.

Sunita Williams Spacewalk

LIVE: Two @NASA_Astronauts, Nick Hague and Suni Williams, step outside of the @Space_Station to support station upgrades, including repairs to our NICER (Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer) X-ray telescope. https://t.co/0VP296OmRY — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2025

It was the first spacewalk by NASA astronauts since an aborted one last summer. US spacewalks were put on hold after water leaked into the airlock from the cooling loop for an astronaut's suit. NASA said the problem has been fixed. This was the eighth spacewalk for Williams, who has lived on the space station before.

