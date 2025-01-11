New Delhi, January 11: NASA astronauts Commander Sunita Williams and Nick Hague will undertake the year’s first spacewalk, US Spacewalk 91, on January 16, 2025. Lasting approximately six-and-a-half hours, the mission aims to conduct essential upgrades and maintenance on the International Space Station (ISS).

Key objectives include replacing a rate gyro assembly critical for the station’s orientation and servicing the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER), marking the first on-orbit repair of a NASA observatory since the Hubble Space Telescope’s 2009 servicing mission. Positioned near the ISS’s starboard solar array, NICER studies phenomena such as black holes, neutron stars, and erupting galaxies. Additionally, the astronauts will prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for future enhancements, contributing to cosmic research advancements. Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Hit 6-Month Mark in Space, Here’s What NASA Doing To Bring Them Back on Earth From ISS.

On Jan. 16, @NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams will exit the space station to repair the NICER X-ray telescope. Hague, along with station astronaut Don Pettit, trained for the spacewalk last year. More... https://t.co/RKGk6DOWVe https://t.co/GpQBetjtOs — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 8, 2025

Williams, in her eighth spacewalk, will wear an unmarked suit, while Hague, on his fourth, will don a suit with red stripes. A second spacewalk on January 23 will continue station upgrades and inspections. These missions are pivotal for ISS maintenance, ensuring its role as a scientific hub and platform for international collaboration. When Will Sunita Williams Return to the Earth? NASA Gives Update on Stuck Indian-Origin Astronaut’s Arrival From ISS.

Indian-origin astronaut Williams, currently aboard the ISS, described it as her “happy place.” She and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore have been on an extended mission following technical delays with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Originally planned for eight days, their stay has stretched to eight months. Despite the challenges, Williams expressed enthusiasm, stating, “You have to turn the page and look at the next opportunity.”

NASA will broadcast the spacewalk live, showcasing this critical step in maintaining and enhancing the ISS.

