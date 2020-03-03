TDP Has Done Injustice to Backward Classes, Says Andhra Minister Peddireddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday said that TDP has done injustice to Backward Classes (BCs) by letting a party leader file case in Supreme Court (SC) against their reservation."Backward Classes (BC) population is high in the state. In that wake, our government thought that 59 per cent reservation will be reasonable, and that will do justice to the BCs. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu could not digest the fact that BCs will get benefitted from reservations."So, he let his party leader Birru Pratap Reddy file a case in Supreme Court against the reservation. SC sent that case to High Court. The High Court heard the case and gave a verdict that reservations should not cross 50 per cent," Peddireddy told reporters at a press conference here.He further said that Chandrababu Naidu betrayed the BCs who have voted TDP to power many times."Pratap Reddy is close to Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. He even had photographs with them. The photos prove his association with TDP. But that party is spreading lies that Pratap Reddy belongs to YSRCP. TDP should admit Pratap Reddy belongs to their party," he said."Chandrababu should admit that he had sent Pratap Reddy to Supreme Court to do injustice to BCs. It is BCs who gave power to TDP many times. But Chandrababu is conspiring against the same BCs. The people of BC communities should understand this, and teach a lesson to Chandrababu and TDP in the next elections," he added.Peddireddy further said that the local body elections will be conducted within the stipulated time after the reservation process is finalised."We will complete the reservation process within two or three days in the wake of the High Court verdict. Assembly session dates are not yet finalised. We will take care that local body elections will not clash with examinations for schools and colleges," he said. (ANI)

