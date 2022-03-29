Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Even though it has been over half a year since their initial launch, the Google Pixel 6 duo still do not have the Face Unlock feature.

As per rumours, Google wanted to implement facial recognition in its phones but missed the deadline and ultimately shipped its flagship phones without the feature.

According to GSM Arena, there might still be some hope though as new evidence suggests that Google might still push Face Unlock for Pixel 6 phones as a future software update but there's no release timeframe for now.

There's also the possibility that Google is working on bringing facial recognition to a future Pixel phone and is testing out the feature on a Pixel 6 device.

Based on previous evidence, Face Unlock on Pixel 6 was using up too much power during the facial recognition stage which is one of the main reasons Google decided to skip the feature altogether. (ANI)

