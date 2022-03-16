Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): American tech giant Google is launching the beta program for its Google Play Games to some Samsung Galaxy Book owners.

As per GSM Arena, the company has rolled out invites to Samsung Galaxy Book owners in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

Also Read | Puri: Jagannath Temple Servitor Shot Dead by Miscreants Near Barabati Area.

This comes after Google promised to deliver deeper integration of Android apps with Windows.

A viral Twitter post obtained by GSM Arena shows the interface of Google Play Games on Windows along with some of the supported titles as not all games are supported at launch.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Friend in Drunken Altercation in Nagpur; Arrested.

Google also revealed the minimum requirements for running those Android games. Windows 10, an SSD with at least 20GB of free space and one of the approved gaming GPUs on this list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)