Los Angeles [US], June 18 (ANI): There's great news for gamers out there.

As per The Verge, Sony is all set to come up with PlayStation concerts in the US this autumn. Audience will get a chance to hear live performances of tracks from franchises like God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Apprehends History Sheeter Manoj Aka Chakki Shankarlal Salvi From Rajasthan's Udaipur After 3-Year Hunt.

In addition to music from those big tentpole games (and the setlist better include Ghost of Tsushima's incredible title drop), the concerts will showcase "fan-favorite themes from Bloodborne, Astrobot, Journey, Uncharted, and Helldivers 2, offering a rich and diverse journey through the PlayStation universe.

A live band is expected to play the music while "the latest LED technology and state-of-the-art multi-layered projections" will turn the stage into "a mesmerising visual masterpiece."

Also Read | Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: 2 More Patients Die in Jajpur District; Toll Touches 13.

The PlayStation concert began on April 19 in Dublin and will have its upcoming segament in the US. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)