Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): American subscription streaming service and production company Netflix, which has been losing customers lately, to counter the trend is set to launch an even cheaper, ad-supported tier for their membership.

According to GSM Arena, this development is confirmed as the streaming platform has revealed Microsoft will be its "global advertising technology and sales partner."

Also Read | IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 in Malahide.

In a press release, Greg Peters, COO, and CPO at Netflix revealed that "Microsoft has the proven ability to support all the advertising needs" while working on an ad-supported offering. Microsoft also offered "the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side".

Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft added that all advertisements on Netflix will be available exclusively through the company's platform.

Also Read | International Non-Binary People’s Day 2022: Date, History and Significance – Everything to Know About The Day.

Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory", continued the statement.

As per GSM Arena, both companies revealed the partnership is still in its early days and there's a lot of work to be done. Both Netflix and Microsoft assured that they are "excited to work together" as they bring the new service to life, but did not reveal any particular timeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)