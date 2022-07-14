Every year, come March 8 or November 19, people often plan grand celebrations and heart-warming and inspiring campaigns to capture the essence of the celebration of the two genders - International Women's Day and International Men's Day. However, it has long been established that gender is no longer binary but a spectrum. And many fall on the section of choosing to be non-binary. International Non-Binary People's Day aims to celebrate all these people and give them the recognition they deserve. International Non-Binary People's Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 14, and as we prepare for this annual observance, here is everything you need to know about his day, how to celebrate International Non-Binary People's Day and more.

When is International Non-Binary People's Day 2022?

International Non-Binary People's Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 14. This annual celebration was first initiated in 2012 and is marked on July 14, as it falls strictly between the observances of International Women's Day (March 8) and International Men's Day (November 19).

Significance of International Non-Binary People's Day

While more and more people are trying to educate themselves and become more considerate and compassionate when discussing gender & sexuality, most countries do not recognise non-binary as a legal gender. In addition, people belonging to the non-binary community face multitudes of challenges in even being included in discussions. The most recent example of this is the hesitation many show in including non-binary folks in the conversations about abortions and other human rights issues. While non-binary people face their own sets of challenges, being recognised is the first step in building a safe space for a two-way discussion.

To help facilitate this, International Non-Binary People's Day celebration is crucial. It is important to note that most people and organisations working towards ensuring the safety and rights of non-binary people intact organise a week-long celebration - International Non-Binary People's Week, in the Week that leads up to International Non-Binary People's Day commemoration on July 14. We hope that on International Non-Binary People's Day, you do your bit to recognise, respect and give space to people who are non-binary and take the first step to become true allies. Happy International Non-Binary People's Day 2022!

