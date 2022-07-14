The third and final ODI of the three-match series between Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played on July 15, 2022 (Friday) at The Village cricket ground in Malahide. The match will begin at 03:15 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. NZ vs IRE, 2nd ODI 2022: New Zealand Beat Ireland by 3 Wickets to Clinch ODI Series.

New Zealand after winning the Second ODI by 3 wickets on Tuesday took 2-0 lead to win the series against Ireland. Ireland batting first were 216 all out in 48 overs. George Dockrell who made 74 off 61 was the top scorer from Ireland. Michael Bracewell of NZ was the least economical bowler who conceded just 26 runs in 10 overs and scalped 2 wickets. New-Zealand while chasing the total, faced two early dismissals in the form of Martin Guptill and Will young on duck. However, Fin Allen (60) and Tom Latham (55) took over the charge for third wicket stand of 101 runs. Michael Bracewell also contributed valuable 42 runs to get the Kiwis through, to win the match by 3 wickets and 71 balls remaining. From here, Ireland will eye a win in the third ODI to avoid the whitewash on home ground by NZ.

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Latham (NZ), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) can be taken as Wicket-keepers

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Martin Guptill (NZ), Harry Tector (IRE), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Michael Bracewell (NZ), Curtis Campher (IRE), Andy Mcbrine (IRE) could be our all-rounders

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Matt Henry (NZ), Mark Adair (IRE), Ish Sodhi (NZ) could form the bowling attack

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Latham (NZ), Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Martin Guptill (NZ), Harry Tector (IRE), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Curtis Campher (IRE), Andy Mcbrine (IRE), Matt Henry (NZ), Mark Adair (IRE), Ish Sodhi (NZ).

Michael Bracewell (NZ) could be named as the captain of your IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Curtis Campher (IRE) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2022 11:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).