Seoul [South Korea], January 24 (ANI): Potential European pricing information for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series has surfaced online ahead of its official launch in February 2022.

As per The Verge, the interesting bit comes when we look up the S22 Ultra with the baseline version only getting 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for the hefty Euro 1,249 price tag. This is rather odd since the S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra both started with 12GB RAM in their baseline trim levels.

Also Read | Haryana: 26-Year-Old Woman Molested in Bus, One Arrested.

The pricing and storage information regarding the upcoming phone series was released by reliable leaker Roland Quandt.

Samsung appears to have carried over its prices from the previous S21 lineup, with the only inconsistency being an equally-priced S22 Ultra model that supposedly comes with less RAM than its S21 predecessor.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Meanwhile, the baseline Galaxy S22 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will start at Euro 849 which converts to about INR 71,640.

Stepping up to Euro 899 will reportedly get you an 8/256GB model. Galaxy S22+ starts at Euro 1,049 for the 8/128GB model and goes up to Euro 1,099 for the 8/256GB trim.

The 12GB RAM and 256GB S22 Ultra will reportedly go for Euro 1,349 while the top of the line model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will top out at Euro 1,449.

These prices are identical to those of the S21 devices, but as pointed out by Android Police, Quandt's leak indicates the base S22 Ultra may come with just 8GB of RAM instead of the 12GB that the base S21 Ultra has.

There's been plenty of leaked information about the S22 series floating around the internet, but you will have to wait for the official event to see what the lineup would actually look like. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)