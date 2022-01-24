Haryana, January 24: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old woman on a bus in Gurgaon. The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman was on her way home from work, said the police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused had allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened her, and fled after allegedly biting her thumb. The complainant, in her complaint, alleged that she boarded a bus from IFFCO Chowk on Friday evening after finishing work. The bus was crowded, after a while, she and the accused had an argument over the bus seat. She further alleged that the accused hurled abuses at her, pulled her hand, and bit her thumb. Mumbai: Man Arrested for Molesting 5-Year-Old Girl in Jogeshwari.

As per the report, the police confirmed that the woman had received a minor injury on her thumb. Acting on the complaint, the police started the investigation. The police identified the accused and arrested him from his residence in Bilaspur Kalan. The accused has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 506 (intimidation), 509 (to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

