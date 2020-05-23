Tech News | Twitter Testing Its New Reply-limiting Feature

Washington D.C. [USA], May 23 (ANI): Twitter on Wednesday announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow users to decide who can and who cannot reply to their tweets.

According to The Verge some of the Twitter accounts are already using the new feature.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 to be Celebrated Tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor GC Murmu and Former CM Omar Abdullah Greet People.

Earlier, everybody could reply to everybody's tweet if the person's profile wasn't private or blocked but the new feature will give users the power to customise and choose who gets the right to reply. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)