Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 to be Celebrated Tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor GC Murmu and Former CM Omar Abdullah Greet People

Srinagar, May 23: The Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24, in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed heartiest congratulations to people of the Union Territory on the occasion of ''Eid-ul-Fitr''.

"Shawwal moon has now been sighted in the valley & my local mosque is announcing that tomorrow #EidAlFitr will be celebrated," the National Conference leader tweeted while saying "Eid Mubarak to all."

Omar Abdullah Tweet:

Shawwal moon has now been sighted in the valley & my local mosque is announcing that tomorrow #EidAlFitr will be celebrated. Eid mubarak to all of you. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 23, 2020

In his message, Lt Governor urged the people to celebrate Eid 2020, adhering to the guidelines issued by the administration in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

“The festival is one of many examples of India's multi-dimensional culture. May this festival promote and maintain inter-religious understanding and co-existence and instil the spirit of brotherhood, harmony, and amity among the people of all faiths,” he said.