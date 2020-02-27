Sachin Tendulkar Hails Indian Team's Performance Against New Zealand in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Indian Women Cricket Team. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@Sachin)

New Delhi, February 27: Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday hailed Team India's brilliant performance against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared the picture of Indian team and the captioned it, "Fantastic performance by our team to become the first team to enter the semi-final of #T20WorldCup. It was a tight game and we played well under pressure. Was great to see @TheShafaliVerma play yet another crucial knock. #INDWvNZW. Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Need to Keep up Momentum to Make it to Final, Says India Wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia.

Sachin Tendulkar Tweeted:

Fantastic performance by our 🇮🇳 team to become the first team to enter the semi-final of #T20WorldCup. It was a tight game and we played well under pressure. Was great to see @TheShafaliVerma play yet another crucial knock. #INDWvNZW pic.twitter.com/kroynSdNNB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 27, 2020

"Master Blaster also heaped praise on Shefali Verma after she played a crucial knock against the Kiwis. Verma played a knock of 46 runs off just 34 balls. After being asked to bat first, she provided India with a good start in the match and the team managed to put up a total of 133 runs.

India women then successfully defended the target and secured a three-run victory in the match to cruise into the semi-finals of the premier tournament.

