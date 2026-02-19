The family of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has expressed strong displeasure following the public release of medical details regarding his health. Salman Khan and his brothers have reportedly instructed hospital authorities to maintain absolute confidentiality, asserting that updates regarding the 90-year-old’s condition should remain a private family matter. Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. While the screenwriter is being closely monitored by a team of specialists, the family is now focused on ensuring his recovery occurs away from the public eye. Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Did Not Undergo Surgery After Minimal Brain Haemorrhage, Confirm Lilavati Hospital Doctors (Watch Video)

Khan Family Upset Over Salim Khan Health Disclosure

The tension arose after Dr. Jalil Parkar, a senior consultant at the hospital, provided a brief statement to the media regarding the patriarch’s status. Dr. Parkar had informed reporters that while Salim Khan was stable, he was currently on ventilator support. This disclosure prompted an immediate reaction from the Khan family, who believe that such sensitive information should not have been shared without their explicit consent. Sources close to the family told Variety India that the Khans were caught off guard by the public commentary on a private health crisis.

Salim Khan Health Family Seeks Privacy

Following the initial update, the family reportedly held a meeting with the hospital administration to convey their grievances. They have requested that no further bulletins be issued by the medical staff. “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers,” an insider revealed. The source added, “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.” Lilavati Hospital, which frequently treats high-profile figures, has since agreed to honour the family’s request. Any future official communication regarding Salim Khan’s recovery will now be issued directly by the family. Salim Khan Health Update: Screenwriter To Be out of Ventilator on February 19, Lilavati Hospital Issues Statement.

Salim Khan Stable on Ventilator

Salim Khan, one half of the legendary Salim-Javed duo that redefined Indian cinema in the 1970s, remains under observation. Despite the use of a ventilator, which the medical team described as a precautionary measure given his age, he is said to be responding to treatment. The Khan family has remained largely silent on social media, with Salman Khan and his siblings spending significant time at the hospital over the last 48 hours. Well-wishers from the film industry have been requested to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

