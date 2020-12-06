Hannah star Dermot Mulroney and Leslie Bibb, known for starring in American Housewife, have boarded The Inhabitant, an indie horror thriller. According to Deadline, the feature film will follow the infamous axe murderer Lizzie Borden's bloodline that runs straight through the heart of American suburbia where a series of supernatural events reveals dark truth behind a tormented teenager. Come Play: Steven Spielberg’s Horror Movie Probes Link Between Technology and Loneliness

Mulroney and Bibb are attached to play parents challenged with the truth of their family history. Jerren Lauder is directing the film from Kevin Bachar's screenplay. Steelyard Pictures is backing the project with Leone Marucci and Petr Jakl as producers for the banner. Steven Spielberg’s Horror Movie ‘Come Play’ Heads for November 27 Release Date in India

Martin J Barab and Ara Keshishian are attached to serve as executive producers. Lauder's directorial debut, "Stay Out of the Attic", is slated to be released via Shudder next year.

