A sequel to popular romantic comedy My Best Friend's Wedding, starring Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney, is in development with Past Lives and Materialists director Celine Song attached to pen the script. According to Collider, while the project is still in very early stage at Sony Pictures, the studio has tapped Song as its screenwriter. A director is yet to be announced for the project but Song as a writer comes with a lot of prestige. She turned to direction after a career as a playwright and earned global acclaim with her debut film Past Lives. Song followed the success of her first film with the recently released romantic drama Materialists. She is also developing an e-sport drama series titled Damages for HBO. 'Past Lives' Movie Review: Celine Song’s Drama is a Poignant and Impactful Look into Exploration of Lost Chances! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dermot Mulroney Hints at 'My Best Friend's Wedding' Sequel

Mulroney, who played Roberts friend in the 1997 hit by P J Hogan, recently teased that "there is talk of a sequel" to the New York Post while promoting his new series The Hunting Wives. When asked to elaborate, Mulroney said, "I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.” Julia Roberts Expresses Her Wish to Do 'My Best Friend's Wedding' Sequel.

About 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

In the original '90s hit, Roberts played a food critic who realises that her best friend is planning to get married. Roberts realises that she is in love and decides to sabotage the wedding. The film also starred Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett.

My Best Friend's Wedding was a box office hit and one of the highest grossing movies of the year. It continues to be one of the most loved romantic comedies from Roberts career that also includes hits like Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride and America's Sweetheart among others.