Mumbai, May 3: JioStar Chairperson Nita Ambani made a keynote address at the ongoing WAVES 2025 summit, where she highlighted India's cultural and spiritual prowess and influence they hold across the globe. The theme of her keynote was 'Taking India to the world'. Nita Ambani noted how long before the birth of the internet or even cinema, the influence of Indian culture had spread across the globe. According to Nita Ambani, taking India to the world is not a new concept or a new idea.

"The light of India has travelled far and wide for thousands of years," she suplemented, stressing hundreds of Buddhist monks from all over the world travelled on foot to India in ancient times in search of cultural and spiritual knowledge. In her keynote address, she cited how Hindu deities like Laxmi, Saraswati, Shiva, Ram, and Ganesh are worshipped even today in Japan and Indonesia. "The splendor of India's temple architecture can be seen in Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Borobudur in Indonesia, and the ruins of Chaam temples in Vietnam," she added. WAVES Summit 2025: India’s Creator Economy Set to Drive Over USD 1 Trillion in Consumer Spending by 2030.

Indian philosophy, according to Nita Ambani, left a deep imprint on some of the greatest thinkers and philosophers of the world. Soon to be the third largest in the world, India is the very cradle of civilization -- a cultural force whose time has come once again, she said. "For over 5000 years - from our kathavachaks to the travelling bards; from our legendary folklore to temple murals; and from our epics to present day cinema - storytelling has always been the heartbeat of our legacy."

"In the modern age, India's magnificent heritage and the soft power of our theatre, dance, music, cinema, writers, artists, and artisans have won the hearts and minds of people in all continents and corners of the globe." Further, she noted that her Reliance Foundation is a great admirer, ardent supporter, and passionate lover of art "We deeply believe in the power of our culture to heal, inspire, and unite," Nita Ambani said. "At the Foundation, we regard it to be our highest duty to protect, preserve, revive, and honour India's priceless artistic legacy."

It is with this spirit that they started the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre two years ago, she recalled. "Our vision is to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India." With the same vision, Nita Ambani said her Foundation started Swadesh - our humble movement to encourage and promote India's age-old arts and crafts on the global stage. "Swadesh honours our traditional artisans, who have learnt at the feet of their fathers and grandfathers; and whose every weave, every carving, every brush carries not just the touch of the hand, but the memory of centuries," Nita Ambani told the gathering at WAVES. WAVES Summit 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says WAVES Is Filled With Development, Employment Opportunities.

Keynote Address by Nita Ambani at Waves 2025

From the WAVES platform, she announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will present a grand Indian weekend at the iconic Lincoln Center in New York this September. On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit). The four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

In line with Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES integrates films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

At WAVES 2025, India also hosts the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit also features the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

WAVES 2025 witnesses participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

