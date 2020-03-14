Three Dead, One Injured After Car Rams into Divider in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Worli area on Friday.The woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. And she is in a serious condition, informed the police.Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

