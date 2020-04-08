Top Foreign Stories at 2005

World. (File Image)

Paris, Apr 8 (AFP) The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 82,726 on Wednesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

COVID-19: Trump threatens to freeze WHO funding, accuses it of being 'China centric'

Washington: President Donald Trump has threatened to put a "very powerful" hold on US' funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN agency of being "very China centric" and criticising it for having "missed the call" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread: UN biodiversity chief

United Nations: The wet markets, such as the Huanan Seafood Market in China's virus-hit Wuhan city, are an important "risk factor" for disease spread, the UN biodiversity chief has said as she called for scaling up stricter controls on the sale and consumption of wild species globally.

About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty: UN report

United Nations: About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having "catastrophic consequences", and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN's labour body has warned.

China lifts 73-day lockdown of Wuhan amid sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Beijing/Wuhan: Tens of thousands of people in Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic, began travelling out of the sprawling city on Wednesday as China lifted its 73-day lockdown, even as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in infections.

