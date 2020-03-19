Two More Persons Test Positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Two persons tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total cases in the state to three.Uttarakhand Additional Health Secretary, Yugal Kishore Pant said: "Two trainees at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy have tested positive for coronavirus. Both the trainees were part of a team that went to Spain and had recently returned to the state."Meanwhile, Vikram Singh Yadav, Joint Secretary to Governor, Uttarakhand said, "All government officials working in Governor Secretariat will now work from home from March 20 to 25 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak."The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. (ANI)

