Barabanki, June 2: An SUV collided head-on with a truck on the Lucknow-Bahraich road on Monday, leaving four persons dead and three others seriously injured, police said. The accident near a roadside eatery led to a two-km long traffic jam which was later cleared by the police. The collision was so severe that the SUV was completely mangled, killing four occupants on the spot. Three others, including two children, were critically injured and rushed to the Ramnagar Community Health Centre. Couple Killed in Road Accident in UP's Jhansi.

They were later referred to the district hospital. According to Ramnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Pandey, the deceased were identified as Sudhir Maurya (35), his wife Shanti Maurya (33), brother-in-law Ramashankar Maurya (38), and driver Ayaan Qureshi (23). The injured have been identified as Pooja Kushwaha (32), Aksh (9), and Anvi (5). Both the truck and the SUV have been seized, and further investigation is underway, police added.

