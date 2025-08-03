New Delhi, August 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 assistance to those injured. Eleven people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying at least 14 people plunged into the Saryu canal in Gonda on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted (quoting PM Modi), "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon." Gonda Accident: 11 Killed After Vehicle Carrying 15 Pilgrims Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief to Bereaved Families (Watch Videos).

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it added. Earlier in the day, expressing deep sorrow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also posted on X, "The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families."

"Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment," he said. Gonda Accident: 11 Dead As Vehicle Plunges Into Canal in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces INR 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia (Watch Video).

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly. Om Shanti!" the Chief Minister wrote. Authorities continued to investigate the cause of the accident.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said, "11 people travelling in a Bolero from Sihagaon of Motiganj police station area to offer prayers at the Prithvi Nath temple of Khargupur died when the vehicle fell into the canal and drowned." SP Jaiswal also informed that four individuals were rescued from the canal with minor injuries and have been admitted to the District Hospital for medical care.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).