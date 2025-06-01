Jhansi (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A couple was killed in Chirgaon Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Sunday when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling on, police said.

The incident took place when Deendayal Ahirwar (55) was coming to Jhansi with his wife Rajabati (52) this afternoon, they said.

When the couple reached close to Pahadi village, a speeding truck coming from Kanpur hit their bike, police said.

The truck dragged the bike for several meters due to which Rajabati died on the spot, they said.

Deendayal, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, was admitted to a nearby medical college where he breathed his last during treatment, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

A search is on for the truck driver, who fled from the spot, police said.

