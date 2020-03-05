UP CM Meets HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, an official said.

During the 30-minute meeting, Adityanath and Shah are believed to have discussed the law and order situation in the country's largest state.

The upcoming exercise of the Census and the update of the National Population Register was also said to have been discussed in the meeting. The chief minister has briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

