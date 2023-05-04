Washington [US], May 4: The US Federal Reserve, in its meeting held today, raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bp). US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by Quarter-Point to Curb Inflation Amid Banking Turmoil.

The decision sets the US Central Bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00 per cent - 5.25 per cent range, the tenth consecutive increase since March 2022. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)