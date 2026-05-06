US-Iran Tension: FM Abbas Araghchi Holds Talks With China’s Wang Yi in Beijing Amid West Asia Crisis

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Beijing, May 6: Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi has held high-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, according to a report by Iran's state-run Press TV. Araghchi arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday at the invitation of Wang Yi. According to Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the visit is aimed at addressing international developments amid the escalating crisis in West Asia.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the engagement in a post on X, stating that the two leaders would "hold talks" to exchange views on the current geopolitical climate. In a separate statement shared on Telegram, Araghchi noted that the trip is part of Tehran's "ongoing diplomatic consultations" with various global partners. He emphasised that the discussions would focus on both bilateral ties and regional stability. Iran War: China Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Tehran’s Civilian Infrastructure.

This visit to Beijing follows a significant three-nation tour that took Araghchi to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia. These engagements form part of a broader diplomatic push by Iran to consolidate regional support during the current West Asian turmoil. During his recent stop in St Petersburg, Araghchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a report by TASS, Putin affirmed that Moscow is prepared to do "everything in its power" to facilitate a rapid peace settlement in the Middle East.

The Russian President further observed that the Iranian people are fighting "courageously and heroically" for their national sovereignty. During these detailed discussions, Araghchi specifically addressed the "war and aggression" involving the United States and Israel. Putin also assured that Russia would support Iran's interests and assist in efforts to restore peace to the region. This meeting underscored the deepening strategic alignment between Tehran and Moscow.

Prior to his Russian visit, Araghchi travelled to Pakistan, where he "reviewed past events and the specific conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the US could continue," according to officials. He described the consultations in Islamabad as "very productive." Shifting the focus to maritime security, the Foreign Minister then visited Muscat. Discussions in Oman centred on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Hegseth Says China Has Assured US It Will Not Send Iran Weapons.

As quoted by the IRNA news agency, Araghchi highlighted the importance of this cooperation, stating, "Iran and Oman are the two coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, making mutual consultations necessary - especially as safe passage through the Strait has become a significant global issue." These diplomatic missions reflect Tehran's efforts to engage its regional partners amid a sharpening power struggle with the US over the control of vital waterways and regional influence.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)