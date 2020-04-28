US Officially Releases 3 UFO Videos

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had previously been released by a private company.In the videos, unidentified flying objects can be seen rapidly moving while it got recorded by infrared cameras. In two videos, US Navy members could be seen reacting on how quickly the objects are moving, CNN reported.The Navy has officially released the videos, "in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," according to Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough."After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," said Gough in a statement, "and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."The Navy videos were first released between December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge that says it studies information about unidentified aerial phenomena.Luis Elizondo, the former head of the classified program, told CNN in 2017 that he personally believes "there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone.""These aircraft -- we'll call them aircraft -- are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of," Elizondo said of objects they researched. (ANI)

