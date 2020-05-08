Veera Rana New Chief Electoral Officer of MP

Bhopal, May 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Veera Rana as chief electoral officer of the state.

The 1988-batch IAS officer was earlier posted as additional chief secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, an official order said.

The post of chief electoral officer was lying vacant after V L Kantha Rao was went on central deputation.

Additional chief electoral officer Arun Tomar, an IAS officer of 2002 batch, was since holding charge as CEO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)