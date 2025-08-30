Venice, August 30: Actress Julia Roberts got emotional as her new movie, 'After the Hunt' recieved a six-minute standing ovation at the ongoing Venice Film Festival at Lido island, reported Variety. As the clapping continued, Roberts wiped away tears, blew kisses to the crowd and hugged the movie's director, Luca Guadagnino and co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, who attended the screening of the movie. Guadagnino and Roberts both paused to sign autographs on the red carpet before entering the packed Sala Grande to cheers of "Julia!" and "Luca!" reported Variety.

Garfield also took selfies with the crowd while sporting a sharp blue suit and a freshly shaven look. In 'After the Hunt,' Roberts plays Alma Olsson, a revered Ivy League professor who is forced to grapple with her own secretive past after one of her colleagues is accused of crossing a line with her student. Garfield plays Henrik "Hank" Gibson, the colleague of Roberts' character, and 'The Bear' breakout star Edebiri is Maggie Price, Alma's protegee, who comes forward with the allegation. Venice Film Fest 2025: George Clooney and Adam Sandler’s ‘Jay Kelly’ Gets 8-Minute Standing Ovation at Screening.

The R-rated film has already sparked controversy on the Lido, with a heated press conference held earlier on Friday, where questions were raised about the film's messaging regarding the #MeToo movement and cancel culture, as reported by Variety. Roberts defended her latest work, denying that 'After the Hunt' is attempting to stoke controversy and lamenting that society is 'losing the art of conversation in humanity right now.' Venice Film Festival to Shine with Star-studded Line-up.

"We're not making statements; we are portraying these people in this moment in time. I don't know about controversy, per se, but we are challenging people to have a conversation. To be excited or infuriated about it is up to you. If making this movie does anything, getting everybody to talk to each other is the most exciting thing that I think we could accomplish," said Julia Roberts as quoted by Variety. 'After the Hunt' also stars Guadagnino regulars Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny in supporting roles. The script was penned by Nora Garrett in her feature screenwriting debut.

