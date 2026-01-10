The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are set to kick off the 2026 Hollywood awards season on Sunday, January 11, bringing together the biggest names in film and television. For viewers in India, the 2026 Golden Globes awards ceremony will be available via live stream on Monday, January 12, 2026. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns to host the event for the second consecutive year, following her critically acclaimed debut in 2025. Know more about when and where to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2026 in India. 2026 Golden Globe Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Leads Movie Race, ‘The White Lotus S3’ and ‘Adolescence’ Top TV Category – Full List Inside!.

Golden Globes 2026 Date and Time for India and USA

In the United States of America, the Golden Globes 2026 will be held at its long-standing home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on the evening of Sunday, January 11. Due to the time difference between Los Angeles and India, the Golden Globes 2026 ceremony will take place in the early hours of Monday morning, January 12. The pre-show and red carpet coverage of the Globes are expected to begin around 5:00 AM IST on January 12, followed by the official awards ceremony at 6:30 AM IST. The Golden Globes 2026 will air live on CBS at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT for viewers in the US, and streaming live on Paramount+.

Where to Stream Golden Globes 2026 in India

Lionsgate Play remains the official streaming partner for the Golden Globes in India. Subscribers can access the live feed through the Lionsgate Play app or via integrated service providers such as Amazon Prime Video Channels and JioTV. While the ceremony airs on CBS and Paramount+ in the US, these platforms are geo-restricted. Indian fans are encouraged to use the local partner to ensure a stable, high-definition broadcast of the three-hour event.

Golden Globe Awards 2026 Best Male Actor Nominees

Who will be crowned Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy at this year's #GoldenGlobes? • TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET | MARTY SUPREME • GEORGE CLOONEY | JAY KELLY • LEONARDO DICAPRIO | ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER • ETHAN HAWKE | BLUE MOON • LEE BYUNG-HUN | NO OTHER CHOICE •… pic.twitter.com/4lVXYOJvas — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2026

Golden Globes 2026 Key Nominees and Presenters

The 2026 nominations of the Golden Globes highlight a mix of blockbuster spectacles and critically acclaimed dramas. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the film categories with nine nominations. Other major nominees include Frankenstein, Sinners, and Wicked: For Good. In the television categories, HBO’s The White Lotus dominates the field with six nominations, including Best Drama Series. Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been confirmed as a presenter for the Golden Globe Awards 2026 evening, joining a lineup that includes George Clooney, Miley Cyrus and Julia Roberts. Additionally, comedian Kumail Nanjiani is among the top nominees, recognised for Best Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Present Alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Mila Kunis.

Golden Globes 2026 Presenters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Often referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year," the Golden Globes are frequently seen as a key indicator for the Academy Awards. This year’s ceremony marks the first major stop on the road to the Oscars, which are scheduled for March 15, 2026. With a revamped voting body and new categories, including the debut of a Best Podcast award, the 83rd edition aims to maintain its status as one of the most unpredictable and entertaining nights in the industry. 2026 Golden Globe Nominations: Jon M Chu for ‘Wicked’, ‘Ne Zha 2’, Emily Blunt’s Nod for ‘The Smashing Machine’ and More – Biggest Surprises and Snubs No One Saw Coming!.

Golden Globes 2026 Venue and Host Details

The Golden Globes will return to the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the prestigious award ceremony for the second consecutive year following a well-received commentary in 2025.

