The Red Sea Film Festival 2025 witnessed a glamorous evening as Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the Red Sea x Golden Globes Gala Dinner in Jeddah. The event celebrated international cinema and emerging talent, drawing notable stars from across the globe including Edgar Ramirez, Idris Elba, Naomie Harris and Riz Ahmed. Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia on December 4; Book Tickets at INR 2,865 on This Link!

Salman Khan Praises Saudi Arabia

Salman Khan, who continues to enjoy global stardom, was his charming self as he interacted with international guests. Speaking about Saudi Arabia, the Dabangg actor said, “I like Saudi (Arabia). I like the people, the culture. It’s nice. I keep on visiting these days but a bit nowadays. It’s been good.” He further praised the country’s cultural evolution, adding, “It’s amazing. I think only Saudi could have done this. It’s amazing. I mean, they are going places and really rapidly. It’s a good thing.”

Alia Bhatt Honoured With Golden Globes Horizon Award

The evening was equally special for Alia Bhatt, who continues to build her global footprint. The actress not only graced the red carpet in elegant style but also received the Golden Globes Horizon Award, a recognition honoring her exceptional contribution to international cinema. The award celebrates creative voices shaping culture across the Middle East, Asia and North Africa. ‘Should We Announce Our Collab Here?’: Kartik Aaryan Meets Darren Aronofsky at Red Sea Film Festival 2025, Director Hints at a Collab.

Alia Bhatt Thanks Golden Globes

Expressing gratitude, Alia said, “This is an honor to be recognized by the Golden Globes and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak for a new generation of aspiring performers and women who are making a difference in film and television around the world.” She added, “At a time when global voices are coming together to tell more inclusive and impactful stories, this recognition feels especially meaningful. The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”

Alia Bhatt Unveils 'Alpha' First Look

The award was presented by Helen Hoehne, President of the Golden Globes, who praised Alia as a “creative force whose work bridges cultures and inspires audiences globally.” Adding to the excitement, Alia also unveiled the first glimpse of her upcoming film Alpha during a special presentation at the festival, held separately from the gala dinner. The teaser received an enthusiastic response from the audience, marking a strong start for the film’s international buzz. ‘I Am Alive Because of Films’: Actress Rekha Shines at Red Sea Award, Delivers Emotional Tribute at ‘Umrao Jaan’ Screening (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan Dazzle at Red Sea X Golden Globes 2025

This year’s Red Sea x Golden Globes event brought together some of the biggest names in global entertainment, including Olga Kurylenko, Henry Golding, Rachid Bouchareb, Summer Shesha, Hakeem Jomah and Darin J. Sallam. Alia’s recognition comes shortly after her win at the 70th Filmfare Awards, where she took home her sixth Best Actress trophy for Jigra, setting a new record in the category and surpassing legends Kajol and Nutan. As Indian cinema continues to leave a mark on the global stage, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan’s presence at the Red Sea x Golden Globes Gala Dinner 2025 underscored Bollywood’s growing influence in international storytelling with charisma and a touch of cinematic pride lighting up the red carpet in Jeddah.

