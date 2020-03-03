Video of Wanted Criminal Arrested from Gurgaon Goes Viral

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A video of most-wanted criminal Jitender Mann alias Gogi, who was arrested on Tuesday, went viral on social media in which he could be heard saying that he is surrendering before Delhi Police after he was surrounded and there was no way to escape.

Police suspected that he must have recorded the video when the sleuths of the Special Cell, along with a SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team, cordoned off the hideout of the gangster in Gurgaon, leaving no place to escape.

In the video, Gogi could be heard saying that he wants to surrender before the Delhi Police.

"Surround me from everywhere. There could be my encounter, but I am ready to surrender," Gogi says in the video.

Gogi was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Moi, police said.

The Special Cell was on the trail of Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time. On Tuesday morning, they were traced in Gurgaon and their hideout surrounded, a senior police official said.

"Gogi and his associates were staying at Mapsko Casabella, Sector-82, Gurgaon for last three months. The house was on the second floor and it was also suspected that they could run by jumping from the apartment. Police teams had surrounded Gogi and his other associates from every corner leaving no place to run," he said.

Finding no way to escape, Gogi might have recorded the video and posted it on social media, the official said.

Gogi, who was wanted in over a dozen heinous cases, including a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case, was being hotly chased by every police unit of Delhi and Haryana, police said.

Gogi, who studied from Swami Shradhanand College, used to running a crime syndicate and members of his gang would commit extortion, collect ransom, protect money.

During the years when he was on the run, Gogi kept committing gruesome crimes, one after the other and by the time he was arrested, he had become the undisputed number one gangster of Delhi.

In one of the cases on February 19, Gogi and his associates killed one Pawan Anchil Thakur, whom they suspected of supporting Gogi's rivals. They fired 48 rounds, 26 of which hit Thakur and he died on the spot.

