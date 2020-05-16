Virus: Pune Records Highest One-day Increase in Cases, Deaths

Pune, May 16 (PTI) The Pune district on Saturday registered its highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases at 228, and highest single-day death toll at 11.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the district reached 3,795. With 11 deaths in a single day, the death toll so far now stands at 197 in the district, a health official said.

Among the deceased was a 46-year-old transgender from Bhavani Peth area in the city, where 35 coronavirus cases were reported from a building of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

"Of the new 228 cases, 202 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,308 patients. Seven cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, where the COVID-19 count has reached 191," the official said.

The number of cases in rural areas and Pune Cantonment Board area increased by 19, taking the number to 296.

