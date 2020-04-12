Watford's Adrian Mariappa Says He Has Turned 'full Vegan'

Watford [UK], April 12 (ANI): Premier League club Watford's Adrian Mariappa revealed he recently turned fully vegan and has never looked back since."I've recently gone vegan. In the beginning, it was definitely a health thing, I did a bit of research, had some intolerance tests and cut a few things out of my diet before I went full vegan. I decided to give veganism a go and I haven't looked back since," the club's official website quoted Mariappa as saying.Mariappa further stated that it was 'quite easy' for him and got used to it quickly."My diet is all taken care of with meals at the club, and when I'm at home we shop specifically for a vegan diet. It's quite easy for me now and it's something I've got used to quite quickly," he said. (ANI)

