WHO to Send Mission to Virus-hit China

Beijing, Feb 8 (AP) The head of the World Health Organisation says it received a response from China on Saturday on the dispatch of a WHO-led international mission to the country, where a new virus has emerged.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the team leader will leave on Monday or Tuesday and the rest of the experts will follow.

Asked whether members of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be part of the team, he replied, "We hope so."

Tedros wouldn't immediately name the leader or the rest of the team, or give further details, saying that WHO will “publicize everything as soon as we're ready.” (AP)

