Wildlife Smuggling Foiled: Guwahati Police Rescue 26 Live Geckos, Arrest 2 in 'Betkuchi Operation'

Guwahati, May 24: In a breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, the Guwahati city police foiled a smuggling attempt, rescuing 26 live geckos and arresting two individuals in the Betkuchi area under the Gorchuk police station jurisdiction. Acting on precise intelligence received by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, a specialised tactical team was assembled to intercept the smugglers. Under the Commissioner's direct guidance, the operation was executed around 8:00 PM on May 22 near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Bathoupuri, Betkuchi, close to the Bathou Temple.

The operation was led by: Maitrayee Deka, APS, CDSP, Jalukbari; Inspector Vikram Basumatary, Officer-in-Charge, Gorchuk Police Station and a dedicated field staff from the Gorchuk police station. During the raid, the police intercepted and apprehended two suspects. Upon a thorough search of their belongings, officials discovered a bizarre and cruel concealment method: 26 live geckos individual packed into bamboo tubes, locally known as sungas. Exotic Wildlife Smuggling Busted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport: Mumbai Customs Foil Animal Smuggling, Arrests Passenger With Albino Red-Eared Slider Turtles, Marmosets, and Kinkajou (See Pics and Video).

"Each bamboo tube was meticulously wrapped with netting and cotton cloth, containing one live Gecko (Keko) inside," explained Inspector Vikram Basumatary. "The accused were found to be illegally transporting these reptiles for the explicit purpose of wildlife smuggling." During the operation, the police team apprehended two persons who were identified as Md Ikramul Hussain, S/o Late Abdul Malek, R/o Village Gerjaipam, PS Kochua, District Nagaon, Assam and Md Jamiruddin, S/o Md Gomesuddin, R/o Village Sonartari, PS Tarabari, District Barpeta, Assam. "Based on reliable source information and directive of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, a team was formed, and the team apprehended two persons. On search, 26 bamboo tubes (Sunga), each wrapped with netting and cotton cloth and containing one live Gecko (Keko), were recovered and seized from their possession. Accordingly, a total of 26 live Geckos were recovered during the operation. The accused persons were found to be illegally transporting the live Geckos concealed inside the bamboo tubes for wildlife smuggling. Accordingly, both accused persons have been arrested, and necessary legal action has been initiated as per law," Vikram Basumatary said. Wildlife Trafficking Racket Busted: INR 3.5 Crore Elephant Tusks Seized in Mumbai’s Chembur, Four Accused Arrested.

Tokay geckos are highly sought after in the illegal wildlife market due to baseless traditional medicine myths and the exotic pet trade, making them frequent targets for international trafficking rings. Following the successful raid, the police seized all 26 reptiles and officially placed both suspects under arrest. Law enforcement confirmed that necessary legal action has been initiated against the duo under relevant sections of the law, and further investigations are underway to trace the broader smuggling network.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)