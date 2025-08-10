Mumbai, August 10: Mumbai Customs Zone-III of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) has foiled a wildlife smuggling attempt and arrested one passenger. According to the Mumbai Customs, the officers recovered Albino Red-eared Slider turtles, Marmosets, and Kinkajou from one passenger returning from Bangkok. Mumbai customs said, "On 08.08.2025, Customs Officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai Customs Zone-III foiled a wildlife smuggling attempt. The officers recovered Albino Red eared Slider turtles, Marmosets and Kinkajou from 01 passenger returning from Bangkok. The passenger has been arrested."

Earlier on August 3, in a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Mumbai Customs Zone-III had seized 14.738 kgs of suspected NDPS hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 14.73 crore during operations. The seizures were made across Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), resulting in the arrest of one passenger, as stated in the press release. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Mumbai Customs Bust Exotic Animal Smuggling Racket: Passenger From Bangkok Caught With 54 Live Animals Including Kinkajous, Pygmy Marmosets and Albino Red-Eared Sliders (Watch Video).

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, have seized 8.012 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 8 crore during operations carried out between July 29 and 30, an official statement said. The seizures were made across four cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), resulting in the arrest of four passengers, as stated in the press release. According to a press release, the action was based on specific intelligence inputs. Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted in Thane: Forest Department Rescue Several Reptiles and Endangered Orangutan After Raiding Rented Flat in Dombivli (See Pic and Video).

Wildlife Smuggling Attempt Busted

On 08.08.2025, Customs Officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai Customs Zone-III foiled a wildlife smuggling attempt. The officers recovered Albino Red eared Slider turtles, Marmosets and Kinkajou from 01 passenger returning from Bangkok. The passenger has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/IOFzPYsxFM — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) August 9, 2025

A passenger arriving from #Bangkok was arrested in Mumbai International Airport by Customs for trying to smuggle in live wild animals protected under the #WildlifeProtectionAct. Customs officials said the wildlife found alive were concealed in his baggage in a manner intended… pic.twitter.com/anOMBvrFue — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 9, 2025

In the first incident, Customs officers intercepted three passengers who had arrived from Bangkok on flight number VZ760. Upon examining their baggage, officials discovered 1.990 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana concealed inside vacuum-sealed black and transparent plastic packets within their trolley bags. The estimated market value of the contraband is around Rs 2 crore. The three passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

