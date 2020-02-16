Woman Attempts Suicide After Fight, Mother Jumps off Building, Dies

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) A 52 year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Lokhandwala Market area in Oshiwara in the metropolis on Sunday evening, some time after her daughter consumed a disinfectant and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar said Shashi Komal Sagar and her daughter Priya had a fight over a box of bangles and the latter consumed phenyle in front of family members.

"When family members returned after admitting Priya at a nearby hospital, they could not find Shashi in the house. They mounted a search and found her body on the ledge on the second floor. She seems to have jumped off the building. An accidental death case has been registered," Bangar said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)