Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) revealed publicly Thursday night that, last month, 11 terrorists who invaded the country and participated in the murderous October 7 massacre on were eliminated by Israeli forces, including key terrorists involved in the murder and kidnapping of Israeli soldiers and civilians.

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) began Operation "Strength and Sword" in the Gaza Strip, during which nine of the eleven terrorists were killed.

- Terrorist Hassan Na'em - responsible for the kidnapping of the late Sergeant Shaked Dahan.- Terrorist Ismail Shakash - responsible for the murder of Israeli civilians and who fired a small surface-to-air missile into Israeli territory.- Terrorist Jalal Qaraan - took part in the murder of Inbar Haiman, kidnapped on October 7. In addition, he raided the Nova party complex and military bases that day and also murdered two Israeli civilians while documenting and distributing the videos of his murders online.- Terrorist Muhammad Issa - raided Kibbutz Mefalsim and participated in the massacrethere.- Terrorist Muhammad Shabaki - raided the territory of the country and participated in the massacre.- Terrorist Fares Karshin - raided the territory of the country and participated in the massacre.- Terrorist Yahya Estal - raided the territory of the country and participated in the massacre.- Terrorist Muhammad Tzakar - raided Kibbutz Nir Oz and participated in the massacre.- Terrorist Muhammad Estal - raided the territory of the country and participated in the massacre.

Two additional key terrorists who were eliminated in targeted IDF and Shin Bet strikes prior to Operation Strength and Sword:- Terrorist Muhammad Atsfur - was involved in attacking the IDF's Southern Brigade's headquarters during the October 7 massacre.- Terrorist Khaled Al-Din - responsible for the murder of Israeli civilians during the October 7 massacre and used the property of the late Arik and Hodia Peretz. (ANI/TPS)

