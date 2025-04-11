Famous People Born on April 11: April 11 is notable for the birthdays of several prominent individuals across various fields. In India, it marks the birth anniversaries of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Kasturba Gandhi, an activist and wife of Mahatma Gandhi. The day also celebrates Indian personalities such as journalist Nidhi Razdan, singer Shilpa Rao, and film director Mohit Suri. Internationally, television presenter Jeremy Clarkson, model Alessandra Ambrosio, and singer Summer Walker were born on this date. In the sports arena, footballer Dele Alli and boxer Dillian Whyte share this birth date. Additionally, actors Jennifer Esposito and Joel Grey celebrate their birthdays on April 11.​ April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jyotirao Phule (11 April 1827 - 28 November 1890) Kasturba Gandhi (11 April 1869 - 22 February 1944) Bharathi Tirtha Mahaswami Amit Tandon Gaurav Kapur Nidhi Razdan Shilpa Rao Rohini Hattangadi Shubhangi Atre Mohit Suri Ravindra Kaushik (11 April 1952 - November 2001) Scott Boland Billy Bowden Ian Bell Dillian Whyte Dele Alli Goldust Alessandra Ambrosio Jeremy Clarkson Summer Walker Jennifer Esposito

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on April 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).