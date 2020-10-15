Gwadar [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): As many as 12 Pakistani army personnel were killed on Thursday in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district.

At least six security personnel were killed in the first incident after a convoy of state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) was attacked on the coastal highway in Balochistan's Ormara, Radio Pakistan reported. In another incident, six Pakistan Army personnel were killed after an IED explosion near the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

Also Read | European Union Chief Von der Leyen Leaves EU Summit, Goes Into Quarantine After Her Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The Pakistan security forces have cordoned off the areas and started a search operation.

Soon after the incidents, the Baloch Raji Ajoi Singer (BRAS) claimed the responsibility for the attack in a Twitter post, adding that they will issue a detailed statement soon.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Woman in US Gives Birth While Bathing, Panics and Throws Newborn Out of Window; Charged with Attempt to Murder: Report.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief with the families of personnel killed in both the attacks. He sought a report into the incident.

According to Dawn, Balochistan is essential to the country's flagship the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The corridor seeks to connect China's western province of Xinjiang with Gwadar, giving Beijing access to the Arabian Sea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)