Brussels, October 15: European Union (EU) Chief Von der Leyen left the EU summit in Brussels after one of her staff member whom she came in contact with tested positive for COVID-19. Von der Leyen left the summit within less than an hour after it commenced. The EU chief went into self-isolation as a precaution. France to Impose Night Curfew From Saturday to Contain 2nd Wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, she has been tested negative for COVID-19. Leyen took to Twitter to give information about her health. The EU Chief tweeted, "I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning," she said. "I myself, have tested negative. However, as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation." London to Impose 'High' Tier of COVID-19 Lockdown From Friday to Control Rising Coronavirus Cases.

Tweet by The EU Chief:

I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative. However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 15, 2020

European countries are witnessing the second wave of COVID-19. Countries across Europe were imposing a series of new restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic amid a spike in the number of fresh cases and deaths across the continent. As of Thursday, the continent's overall caseload stands at 4,301,247, while the death toll has surged to 197,075, according to the latest update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).