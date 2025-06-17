Kyiv, Jun 17 (AP) At least 14 people were killed and 44 wounded in a combined Russian missile and drone attack targeting Ukraine' capital overnight on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said 14 people had been killed in the attack which hollowed out a residential building and destroyed dozens of apartments. Emergency workers were at the scene to rescue people from under the rubble.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 44 people were wounded. (AP)

