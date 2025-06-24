New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): As many as 161 Indian nationals arrived in Delhi from Israel under Operation Sindhu on Tuesday. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, welcomed them at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Israel leg of Operation Sindhu started on June 23. Jaiswal emphasised that the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad remain the government's highest priority.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "The Israel leg of #OperationSindhu began on June 23, 2025, bringing home the first group of 161 Indian nationals from Israel. They safely arrived in New Delhi today at 0820 hrs from Amman, Jordan. At the airport, MoS @PmargrheritaBJP received them. The safety and security of Indian nationals abroad remains the highest priority for the Government."

Amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian Government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave. MEA stated that their travel from Israel to India would be facilitated by land borders and, thereafter, by air to India.

Meanwhile, 292 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad on Tuesday. In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "292 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 0330 hrs on 24th June."

The conflict between Israel and Iran began on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, code-named "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer". Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the region, CNN reported. (ANI)

