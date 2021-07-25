Beijing [China], July 25 (ANI): At least two people died while three others remain missing after part of a bridge under construction collapsed on Sunday morning in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

Five workers engaged in the construction of the Jinhai Bridge fell into the sea following the collapse of the bridge's box girder around 9:25 am (local time), according to the Zhuhai municipal emergency management bureau, reported Xinhua.

The bodies of two workers have been found by Sunday afternoon.

A rescue and search operation is underway. (ANI)

